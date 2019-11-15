Noble Energy Announces Asset Sale To NBLX - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) announced the sale of essentially all of its remaining U.S. onshore midstream interests and assets to Noble Midstream Partners LP (NBLX) and the elimination of the company's Incentive Distribution Rights for a total value of $1.6 billion. The consideration includes an estimated $670 million in cash and 38.5 million of newly issued common units of NBLX valued at $930 million.

Following the close of the deal, Noble Energy will own 56.5 million units or approximately 63 percent of the outstanding units of NBLX.

