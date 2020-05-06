Noble Energy About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (NBL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/8/20, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.02, payable on 5/26/20. As a percentage of NBL's recent stock price of $9.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NBL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.88% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBL's low point in its 52 week range is $2.73 per share, with $27.31 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.97.

In Wednesday trading, Noble Energy Inc shares are currently up about 2.9% on the day.

