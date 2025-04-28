NOBLE Earnings Results: $NE Reports Quarterly Earnings

NOBLE ($NE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, missing estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $874,490,000, missing estimates of $883,669,960 by $-9,179,960.
NOBLE Insider Trading Activity
NOBLE insiders have traded $NE stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- INVEST A/S APMH has made 8 purchases buying 2,030,000 shares for an estimated $70,642,571 and 0 sales.
- JOEY M KAWAJA (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,435 shares for an estimated $1,117,959.
- BLAKE DENTON (SVP, Marketing & Contracts) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,071,600
- RICHARD B. BARKER (EVP and CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $223,520 and 1 sale selling 22,813 shares for an estimated $739,141.
- ROBERT W. EIFLER (President & CEO) purchased 12,568 shares for an estimated $350,018
- CHARLES M SLEDGE purchased 8,992 shares for an estimated $250,247
- AL J. HIRSHBERG has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $230,000 and 0 sales.
- CAROLINE ALTING (SVP, Ops. Excellence & Sust) sold 1,618 shares for an estimated $54,122
- JENNIE HOWARD (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) sold 808 shares for an estimated $19,521
NOBLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of NOBLE stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD removed 6,964,718 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $218,692,145
- FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 6,148,535 shares (+105.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $193,063,999
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC removed 4,930,763 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $116,859,083
- SILVERBACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,280,129 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $102,996,050
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,811,049 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,866,938
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,233,360 shares (-10.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,727,504
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 692,506 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,744,688
