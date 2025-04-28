NOBLE Earnings Results: $NE Reports Quarterly Earnings

NOBLE ($NE) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.26 per share, missing estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $874,490,000, missing estimates of $883,669,960 by $-9,179,960.

NOBLE Insider Trading Activity

NOBLE insiders have traded $NE stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 13 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVEST A/S APMH has made 8 purchases buying 2,030,000 shares for an estimated $70,642,571 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOEY M KAWAJA (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,435 shares for an estimated $1,117,959 .

. BLAKE DENTON (SVP, Marketing & Contracts) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,071,600

RICHARD B. BARKER (EVP and CFO) has made 1 purchase buying 8,000 shares for an estimated $223,520 and 1 sale selling 22,813 shares for an estimated $739,141 .

and 1 sale selling 22,813 shares for an estimated . ROBERT W. EIFLER (President & CEO) purchased 12,568 shares for an estimated $350,018

CHARLES M SLEDGE purchased 8,992 shares for an estimated $250,247

AL J. HIRSHBERG has made 2 purchases buying 10,000 shares for an estimated $230,000 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CAROLINE ALTING (SVP, Ops. Excellence & Sust) sold 1,618 shares for an estimated $54,122

JENNIE HOWARD (SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec.) sold 808 shares for an estimated $19,521

NOBLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of NOBLE stock to their portfolio, and 140 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

