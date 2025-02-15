NOBLE Earnings Preview: Recent $NE Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

NOBLE ($NE) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $899,842,814 and earnings of $0.65 per share.

NOBLE Insider Trading Activity

NOBLE insiders have traded $NE stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

INVEST A/S APMH has made 8 purchases buying 2,030,000 shares for an estimated $70,642,571 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOEY M KAWAJA (SVP, Operations) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 31,435 shares for an estimated $1,117,959 .

. BLAKE DENTON (SVP, Marketing & Contracts) sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,071,600

RICHARD B. BARKER (EVP and CFO) sold 22,813 shares for an estimated $739,141

CAROLINE ALTING (SVP, Ops. Excellence & Sust) sold 1,618 shares for an estimated $54,122

NOBLE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 166 institutional investors add shares of NOBLE stock to their portfolio, and 177 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

