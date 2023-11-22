Noble Corporation (NE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $44.54, changing hands as low as $43.63 per share. Noble Corporation plc shares are currently trading down about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NE's low point in its 52 week range is $33.41 per share, with $55.34 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $44.69.

