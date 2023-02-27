Noble Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Noble Corp. (NE):

Earnings: $134.96 million in Q4 vs. $123.44 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.92 in Q4 vs. $1.70 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $61.03 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.54 per share Revenue: $622.59 million in Q4 vs. $208.18 million in the same period last year.

