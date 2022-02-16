Noble Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Noble Corp. (NE):

Earnings: $123 million in Q4 vs. -$2823 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.70 in Q4 vs. -$11.24 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$26 million or -$0.35 per share for the period.

Revenue: $208 million in Q4 vs. $203 million in the same period last year.

