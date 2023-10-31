Noble Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Noble Corp. (NE) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $158.32 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $33.59 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $127.28 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 128.0% to $697.45 million from $305.87 million last year.

Noble Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $158.32 Mln. vs. $33.59 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.09 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.80 -Revenue (Q3): $697.45 Mln vs. $305.87 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.