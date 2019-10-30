Noble Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Noble Corp. (NE):

-Earnings: -$444.87 million in Q3 vs. -$81.59 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.79 in Q3 vs. -$0.33 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$113.70 million or -$0.46 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.52 per share -Revenue: $275.53 million in Q3 vs. $279.41 million in the same period last year.

