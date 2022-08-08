Noble Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Noble Corp. (NE):

Earnings: $37 million in Q2 vs. $20 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.45 in Q2 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $33 million or $0.40 per share for the period.

Revenue: $275 million in Q2 vs. $219 million in the same period last year.

