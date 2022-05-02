Noble Corp. Q1 Loss Increases

(RTTNews) - Noble Corp. (NE) reported Loss for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -$37 million, or -$0.54 per share. This compares with -$18 million, or -$0.36 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$8 million or -$0.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 128.3% to $210 million from $92 million last year.

Noble Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

