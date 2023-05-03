Noble Corp. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Noble Corp. (NE):

Earnings: $108 million in Q1 vs. -$37 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.74 in Q1 vs. -$0.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $27 million or $0.19 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $1.11 per share Revenue: $610 million in Q1 vs. $210 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.35 to $2.55 Bln

