Noble Corp. Earnings at $ -24 M in Q3

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Noble Corp. (NE):

-Earnings: -$24 million in Q3 vs. -$51 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.36 in Q3 vs. -$0.20 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $10 million or $0.15 per share for the period. -Revenue: $250 million in Q3 vs. $242 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $870 - $900 Mln

