News & Insights

Stocks

Noble Corp. sees Q4 revenue $850M-$890M, consensus $848.3M

November 05, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $275M-$305M. Commenting on Noble’s outlook, CEO Eifler stated, “We remain encouraged by the high level of tangible contract opportunities in our commercial pipeline which is expected to drive a backlog inflection sometime next year. In the meantime, Noble is poised to generate robust cash flow amid sub-optimal utilization over the near term. We remain committed to returning essentially all free cash flow to shareholders and are pleased to announce a second $400 million share repurchase authorization.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.