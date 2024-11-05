Noble Corp. sees Q4 revenue $850M-$890M, consensus $848.3M

Sees Q4 adjusted EBITDA $275M-$305M. Commenting on Noble’s outlook, CEO Eifler stated, “We remain encouraged by the high level of tangible contract opportunities in our commercial pipeline which is expected to drive a backlog inflection sometime next year. In the meantime, Noble is poised to generate robust cash flow amid sub-optimal utilization over the near term. We remain committed to returning essentially all free cash flow to shareholders and are pleased to announce a second $400 million share repurchase authorization.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NE:
- Noble Corp options imply 4.4% move in share price post-earnings
- Noble Corporation (85V1) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- Noble Corp. price target lowered to $40 from $60 at BTIG
- Noble Corp. price target lowered to $48 from $54 at Barclays
- Benchmark downgrades trio of energy companies with offshore drilling stabilized
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.