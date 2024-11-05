News & Insights

Noble Corp. reports Q3 EPS 58c, consensus 80c

November 05, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $801M, consensus $749.7M. Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation plc, stated “We are excited to have closed on the Diamond acquisition during the third quarter, enabling us to start capturing the value from the transaction earlier than expected. Our strategy of pursuing rational and accretive growth in the high-end deepwater segment toward an ultimate objective of maximizing cash returns to shareholders is yielding tangible results, as evidenced by robust third quarter free cash flow and a sector leading dividend and buyback program. Despite a more muted near-term demand environment than we had envisioned coming into this year, Noble is uniquely well positioned to deliver customer and shareholder value through various market conditions.”

