Noble Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Noble Corp. (NE) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $61.22 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $158.323 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Noble Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $89.10 million or $0.58 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.8% to $800.549 million from $697.450 million last year.

Noble Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $61.22 Mln. vs. $158.323 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $1.09 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $800.549 Mln vs. $697.450 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $850 to $890 Mln

