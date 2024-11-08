Noble Corp. price target lowered to $47 from $48 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Noble Corp. (NE) to $47 from $48 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says Noble reiterated comments about near-term white space through mid-2025, but was more constructive than expected on an activity rebound late 2025 and into 2026.

