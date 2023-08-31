Noble Corp Plc - (NE) Price Target Increased by 10.26% to 63.35

The average one-year price target for Noble Corp Plc - (NYSE:NE) has been revised to 63.35 / share. This is an increase of 10.26% from the prior estimate of 57.46 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 52.52 to a high of 75.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.62% from the latest reported closing price of 52.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 509 funds or institutions reporting positions in Noble Corp Plc -. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 2.83% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NE is 0.46%, an increase of 7.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.45% to 98,127K shares. The put/call ratio of NE is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbis Allan Gray holds 3,802K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,456K shares, representing an increase of 9.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 3.05% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,546K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,328K shares, representing an increase of 6.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 2.89% over the last quarter.

Clearbridge Investments holds 2,987K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,551K shares, representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 15.72% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,863K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,814K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NE by 1.31% over the last quarter.

Elliott Investment Management holds 2,850K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Noble Corp Background Information

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Currently, Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability with registered office at P.O. BOX 309, Ugland House, S. Church Street, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104.

