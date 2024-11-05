Noble Corp options imply 4.4% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Noble Corp is normal with calls leading puts 3:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 4.4%, or $1.41, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 3.5%.

