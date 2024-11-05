Noble Corp. announces additional $400M buyback

The Company repurchased approximately 6.9 million shares in the third quarter for $250 million, bringing total repurchases executed under the original $400 million program to $360 million. On October 22, 2024, Noble’s Board of Directors authorized an increased share repurchase authorization of up to an additional $400 million, subject to any applicable shareholder approval limits. This authorization does not have a fixed expiration, and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time. The program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.