News & Insights

Stocks

Noble Corp. announces additional $400M buyback

November 05, 2024 — 05:20 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

The Company repurchased approximately 6.9 million shares in the third quarter for $250 million, bringing total repurchases executed under the original $400 million program to $360 million. On October 22, 2024, Noble’s Board of Directors authorized an increased share repurchase authorization of up to an additional $400 million, subject to any applicable shareholder approval limits. This authorization does not have a fixed expiration, and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time. The program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on NE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.