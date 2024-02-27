Noble Capital Markets Upgrades Lifeway Foods (LWAY)

Fintel reports that on February 26, 2024, Noble Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Lifeway Foods (NasdaqGM:LWAY) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.72% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Lifeway Foods is 13.26. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.72% from its latest reported closing price of 12.31.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Lifeway Foods is 163MM, an increase of 5.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.95.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 86 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifeway Foods. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 17.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWAY is 0.03%, an increase of 16.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.95% to 2,496K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 410K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares, representing an increase of 9.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 29.57% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 235K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares, representing an increase of 13.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 33.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 173K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 147K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 97K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing an increase of 77.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 391.36% over the last quarter.

Lifeway Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.