Noble Capital Markets Upgrades Lifeway Foods (LWAY)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2023, Noble Capital Markets upgraded their outlook for Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 30.49% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lifeway Foods is 12.24. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 30.49% from its latest reported closing price of 9.38.

The projected annual revenue for Lifeway Foods is 155MM, an increase of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifeway Foods. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 15.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LWAY is 0.07%, an increase of 83.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 46.04% to 2,565K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 373K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 376K shares, representing a decrease of 0.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 85.01% over the last quarter.

Hillsdale Investment Management holds 203K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 173K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFFVX - U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 147K shares representing 1.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 148K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LWAY by 3.31% over the last quarter.

EAM Investors holds 131K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Lifeway Foods Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the company also produces cupped kefir and cheese, frozen kefir, specialty cheeses, probiotic supplements and a ProBugs line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy and non-dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland and the United Kingdom.

