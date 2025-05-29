Noble Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Superior Group of Companies (SGC) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2025, Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage of Superior Group of Companies (NasdaqGM:SGC) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 120.40% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Superior Group of Companies is $21.93/share. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents an increase of 120.40% from its latest reported closing price of $9.95 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Superior Group of Companies is 707MM, an increase of 25.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 260 funds or institutions reporting positions in Superior Group of Companies. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SGC is 0.04%, an increase of 26.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 8,898K shares. The put/call ratio of SGC is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 436K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

North Star Investment Management holds 391K shares representing 2.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 390K shares , representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 30.60% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 374K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares , representing an increase of 2.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 27.23% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 351K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 359K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 26.72% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 329K shares representing 2.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SGC by 64.91% over the last quarter.

Superior Group of Companies Inc.. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Superior Group of Companies™ formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help its customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their employees and customers. Superior Group provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

