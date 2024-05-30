Noble Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Resources Connection (RGP) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2024, Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage of Resources Connection (NasdaqGS:RGP) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.59% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Resources Connection is 16.32. The forecasts range from a low of 13.13 to a high of $19.95. The average price target represents an increase of 49.59% from its latest reported closing price of 10.91.

The projected annual revenue for Resources Connection is 856MM, an increase of 27.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 623 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resources Connection. This is an increase of 190 owner(s) or 43.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RGP is 0.12%, an increase of 104.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 37,234K shares. The put/call ratio of RGP is 3.73, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,154K shares representing 6.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,143K shares , representing an increase of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGP by 10.62% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 1,838K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares , representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGP by 10.45% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,704K shares representing 5.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 993K shares , representing an increase of 41.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGP by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,373K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Palisade Capital Management holds 1,142K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,139K shares , representing an increase of 0.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RGP by 7.34% over the last quarter.

Resources Connection Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Recently named among Forbes' Best Management Consulting Firms for 2021, RGP is a next generation human capital partner that enables rapid business outcomes by bringing together the right people to create transformative change. As a human capital partner for its clients across the globe, it specializes in solving today's most pressing business problems across the enterprise in the areas of transactions, regulations, and transformations. Its engagements are designed to leverage human connection and collaboration to deliver practical solutions and more impactful results that power its clients, consultants and partners' success.

