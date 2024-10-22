Noble Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Perfect (PERF) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 21, 2024, Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage of Perfect (NYSE:PERF) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.73% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Perfect is $3.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 57.73% from its latest reported closing price of $1.94 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Perfect is 90MM, an increase of 58.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 9 funds or institutions reporting positions in Perfect. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 30.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PERF is 0.95%, an increase of 40.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.35% to 10,644K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,924K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alibaba Group Holding holds 4,264K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,420K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 7.03% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 419K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 52.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 74.64% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares , representing an increase of 35.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PERF by 36.22% over the last quarter.

Buckingham Strategic Wealth holds 11K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

