Noble Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of YS Biopharma (YS) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2023, Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage of YS Biopharma (NASDAQ:YS) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 796.90% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for YS Biopharma is 5.20. The forecasts range from a low of 5.15 to a high of $5.36. The average price target represents an increase of 796.90% from its latest reported closing price of 0.58.

The projected annual revenue for YS Biopharma is 89MM, a decrease of 86.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.34.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in YS Biopharma. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 17.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YS is 0.29%, a decrease of 86.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.02% to 11,045K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,298K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares, representing an increase of 0.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YS by 20.39% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 2,706K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,718K shares, representing a decrease of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YS by 68.46% over the last quarter.

Valliance Asset Management holds 1,607K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors holds 752K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Snow Lake Management holds 357K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,812K shares, representing a decrease of 407.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YS by 76.96% over the last quarter.

