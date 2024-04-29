Noble Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of SKYX Platforms (SKYX) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2024, Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage of SKYX Platforms (NasdaqCM:SKYX) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 380.00% Upside

As of April 17, 2024, the average one-year price target for SKYX Platforms is 4.08. The forecasts range from a low of 3.03 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 380.00% from its latest reported closing price of 0.85.

The projected annual revenue for SKYX Platforms is 275MM, an increase of 368.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.96.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in SKYX Platforms. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 1.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SKYX is 0.00%, an increase of 7.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.31% to 11,139K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,510K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,327K shares , representing an increase of 12.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 0.81% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,335K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,173K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,158K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SKYX by 0.26% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 641K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 619K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

