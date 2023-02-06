Noble Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of Newegg Commerce (NEGG) with Outperform Recommendation

On February 6, 2023, Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage of Newegg Commerce with a Outperform recommendation.

What are large shareholders doing?

Penserra Capital Management holds 847,225 shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 915,001 shares, representing a decrease of 8.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEGG by 62.13% over the last quarter.

IBUY - Amplify Online Retail ETF holds 787,921 shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 864,169 shares, representing a decrease of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEGG by 26.39% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 517,803 shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 527,775 shares, representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEGG by 33.70% over the last quarter.

PGJ - Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds 507,453 shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 521,211 shares, representing a decrease of 2.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEGG by 2.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 226,367 shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 281,436 shares, representing a decrease of 24.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEGG by 47.08% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newegg Commerce. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.33%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NEGG is 0.0339%, a decrease of 16.8453%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.77% to 3,300K shares.

Newegg Commerce Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Newegg Commerce, Inc., headquartered in the City of Industry, California, is a leading e-commerce company offering direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products and provides certain third-party logistics services globally.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

