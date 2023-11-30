Noble Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of AdTheorent Holding (ADTH) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage of AdTheorent Holding (NASDAQ:ADTH) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 136.79% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for AdTheorent Holding is 3.32. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 136.79% from its latest reported closing price of 1.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for AdTheorent Holding is 172MM, an increase of 5.46%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in AdTheorent Holding. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 23.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADTH is 0.07%, a decrease of 27.44%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.55% to 15,846K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Whetstone Capital Advisors holds 3,425K shares representing 3.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,786K shares, representing an increase of 18.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 12.29% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,714K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares, representing an increase of 24.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 77.09% over the last quarter.

CSMIX - Columbia Small Cap Value Fund I holds 1,669K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company.

Caz Investments holds 1,466K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

COLUMBIA FUNDS VARIABLE INSURANCE TRUST - Columbia Variable Portfolio - Small Cap Value Fund Class 1 holds 719K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 577K shares, representing an increase of 19.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADTH by 24.34% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.