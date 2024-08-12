Noble Capital Markets Initiates Coverage of GDEV (GDEV) with Outperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Noble Capital Markets initiated coverage of GDEV (NasdaqGM:GDEV) with a Outperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 362.64% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for GDEV is $12.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.83 to a high of $13.34. The average price target represents an increase of 362.64% from its latest reported closing price of $2.80 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in GDEV. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 20.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GDEV is 0.00%, an increase of 97.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 56.11% to 76K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 75K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares , representing a decrease of 9.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GDEV by 14.14% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Nexters Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nexters is an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players. Thanks to such hit games like Hero Wars, Throne Rush, and others the company reached over 200 million installs worldwide and became one of the top five independent mobile game companies in Europe. Headquartered in Cyprus, Nexters is built upon a team of 600+ inspired gaming professionals.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

