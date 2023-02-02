Noble Capital Markets Downgrades Motorsport Games Inc. (MSGM)

On February 1, 2023, Noble Capital Markets downgraded their outlook for Motorsport Games Inc. from Outperform to Market Perform.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.16% Downside

As of February 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Motorsport Games Inc. is $6.97. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $9.98. The average price target represents a decrease of 81.16% from its latest reported closing price of $37.00.

The projected annual revenue for Motorsport Games Inc. is $21MM, an increase of 45.14%. The projected annual EPS is $-5.28.

What are large shareholders doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 122,168 shares representing 8.99% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62,787 shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 32,280 shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 14,551 shares representing 1.07% ownership of the company.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 13,873 shares representing 1.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,374 shares, representing an increase of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MSGM by 35.52% over the last quarter.

Fund Sentiment

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Motorsport Games Inc.. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 38.46%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MSGM is 0.0001%, a decrease of 90.1174%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.97% to 275K shares.

Motorsport Games Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Motorsport Games, a Motorsport Network company, combines innovative and engaging video games with exciting esports competitions and content for racing fans and gamers around the globe. The Company is the officially licensed video game developer and publisher for iconic motorsport racing series such as NASCAR and the British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”) and an award-winning esports partner of choice for NASCAR, 24 Hours of Le Mans, Formula E, BTCC and the FIA World Rallycross Championship, among others.

