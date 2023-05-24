NOBL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (Symbol: NOBL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $90.00, changing hands as low as $89.26 per share. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOBL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOBL's low point in its 52 week range is $79.09 per share, with $95.70 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $89.50.

