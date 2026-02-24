Nobia AB (OM:NOBI) Price Target Decreased by 29.65% to 3.41

The average one-year price target for Nobia AB (OM:NOBI) has been revised to 3,41 kr / share. This is a decrease of 29.65% from the prior estimate of 4,84 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2,80 kr to a high of 4,11 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 38.56% from the latest reported closing price of 2,46 kr / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 20 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nobia AB. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NOBI is 0.01%, an increase of 12.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.17% to 8,546K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 2,721K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,911K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares , representing a decrease of 29.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NOBI by 2.52% over the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 747K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 647K shares , representing an increase of 13.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NOBI by 24.90% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 476K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 464K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

