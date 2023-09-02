News & Insights

Nobel Foundation cancels Russia, Belarus, Iran invites to annual prize awards

Credit: REUTERS/TOM LITTLE

September 02, 2023 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by Simon Johnson for Reuters ->

STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 (Reuters) - The Nobel Foundation said on Saturday it would not after all invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to attend the Nobel Prize awards ceremony in Stockholm this year, reversing an earlier decision after widespread criticism.

Last year, the foundation left out the ambassadors of Russia and its ally Belarus because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The foundation said on Thursday it would invite them, and Iran's ambassador, to this year's prize award ceremonies in December, commenting that it sought to include even those who did not share the values of the Nobel Prize.

That announcement prompted the leaders of several Swedish political parties to say they would boycott the ceremonies.

"We recognise the strong reactions in Sweden," the foundation said in a statement on Saturday.

"We, therefore, choose to repeat last year's exception to regular practice – that is, to not invite the ambassadors of Russia, Belarus and Iran to the Nobel Prize award ceremony in Stockholm."

The prize-winners are announced in early October and five of the six Nobel prizes are awarded in Stockholm every year after a nomination process that is kept secret for the next 50 years. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded in Oslo where separate festivities are held.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson Editing by Frances Kerry)

((simon.c.johnson@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1045;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.