News & Insights

Markets
NOAH

Noah Says Shanghai High Court Upholds First Instance Judgement In Camsing Incident

January 12, 2024 — 08:45 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Noah Holdings Ltd. (NOAH) announced on Friday that the Shanghai High People's Court, on January 5th, dismissed the appeals filed by the controlling shareholder of the Camsing in the criminal proceeding and upheld the judgment of the first instance.

Earlier, related to the Camsing fraudulent activities, the Intermediate People's Court had issued an initial judgment and the controlling shareholder and treasurer of Camsing were convicted of contract fraud and sentenced to imprisonment.

Noah expects the legal decision to have any material adverse effect on its business, results of operations, or reputation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NOAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.