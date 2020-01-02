NOAH Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Noah Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NOAH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $36.55, changing hands as high as $37.17 per share. Noah Holdings Ltd shares are currently trading up about 4.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NOAH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NOAH's low point in its 52 week range is $26.48 per share, with $60.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.05.

