News & Insights

Stocks

Noah Holdings Progresses in Camsing Settlements

May 24, 2024 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Noah Holdings Ltd. Class A (HK:6686) has released an update.

Noah Holdings Ltd. has successfully settled with a majority of clients affected by the Camsing Incident, offering them restricted share units as compensation. The company is actively negotiating settlements with the remaining clients and has recorded a contingent liability for these potential agreements. These actions are not expected to have a significant negative effect on the company’s financial health, and further details will be disclosed in subsequent regulatory filings and shareholder communications.

For further insights into HK:6686 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.