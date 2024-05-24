Noah Holdings Progresses in Camsing Settlements

Noah Holdings Ltd. Class A (HK:6686) has released an update.

Noah Holdings Ltd. has successfully settled with a majority of clients affected by the Camsing Incident, offering them restricted share units as compensation. The company is actively negotiating settlements with the remaining clients and has recorded a contingent liability for these potential agreements. These actions are not expected to have a significant negative effect on the company’s financial health, and further details will be disclosed in subsequent regulatory filings and shareholder communications.

