Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH)

Q2 2020 Earnings Call

, 8:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Welcome to the Noah Holdings' Limited Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator instructions] After today's presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions].

I'd now like to turn the conference over to Chairlady, Wang. Please go ahead. Thank you, operator. [Foreign Speech] Regarding the teleconference agenda today, I will start with my viewpoint on macrolevels. Then summarize Noah's overall performance in the second quarter of 2020, the developments of major business segments, as well as assessments we hope to reach with our clients on the Camsing incident. Then Grant will present financial results of the second quarter. This call will be concluded after a Q&A in the end. The wealth management industry has been experiencing underlying transformation in China, which has been accelerated by the COVID-19 epidemic. In my view, 2020 is the critical year for the transformation of Noah, through organizational capacity building, client insight and process restructuring, Noah is changing to be more adaptable to the new environment of wealth management and asset management in China. With the deleveraging in 2018 and the rectification of chaos in financial industry in China in 2019, the tightening of supervision and the impact of the epidemic, NAV-based products promoted by the new guidance on standardizing asset management business of financial institutions has quickly developed into the mainstream product in China's wealth management industry. The remaining demand from clients fell beyond industry expectations. We believe that further investor education and updated client inspections are the keys to NAV-based wealth management. For the segment of wealth management, we have made much effort's to train product driven relationship managers as investment consultants. We launched our self-developed mutual fund investment consultancy platform. For the segment of asset management, we have strengthened our investment research and direct investment capabilities and promoted direct sales and multi-channel institutional sales, all of which have made progress to some extent. [Foreign Speech] Next, I will report the second quarter results from the aspect of wealth management, asset management and operational efficiency. Starting from the third quarter of 2019 Noah has ceased the offering of non-standardized single counterparty private credit products and made thorough transformation to standardize the products, for which RMB17.97 billion was distributed in the second quarter of 2020, up 198.5% year-on-year. The transaction value of standardized product in the first half of 2020 reached RMB37.08 billion, increased more than three times over the same corresponding period last year. Excluding non-standardized single counterparty private credit products, transaction value rose by 45.2% year-on-year. This data indicated a preliminary success of the transformation and the share of non-standardized single counterparty private credit product in transaction value before the transformation has been completely replaced by that of standardized product. In the field of standardized product, our new capabilities are being developed, and we expect more potential for growth in the future. In the second quarter of 2020, Noah achieved net revenues of RMB750 million, up 0.2% quarter-on-quarter. And non-GAAP net income attributable to shareholders of RMB707 million -- sorry, RMB307 million, up 20.1% quarter-on-quarter. The impact of COVID-19 epidemic on the revenue of the overseas insurance sales has been offset by the prominent rally of the Asia markets and most successful exits of primary market products. Reviewing our long term product screening and direct investment capabilities, and once again, illustrating the counter cyclical feature of our business. In the second quarter, the net revenue of overseas sector was RMB180 million, down 21% year-on-year, and down 11% quarter-on-quarter, accounting for 24.7% of the group's total net revenues. In the second quarter of 2020, including mutual funds, there were 14,703 active clients, up 48.7% year-on-year, of which 12,343 were active clients of mutual funds, up 140.3% year-on-year, while the number of black card clients was 900 as of the end of June 2020, up 5.4%, year-on-year. A new compensation scheme was implemented for the team of relationship managers in the second quarter. As of June 30, the turnover rate of elite relationship managers remained at the industry's lowest level of 1.4%. The online mutual fund workstation for relationship managers was launched, providing more tools for their business development. In the second quarter, revenue from our insurance business fell by 68.6% year-on-year, and 47.1% quarter-on-quarter due to the global epidemic and travel restrictions. However, more pre orders have been arranged in response to client demands. And we expect once the travel restrictions is limited -- is lifted, overseas revenues will surge significantly. [Foreign Speech] For the segment of asset management, as of June 30, 2020 the asset under management of Gopher was RMB169.4 billion, down 1.4% quarter-on-quarter and down 11.8% year-on-year, mainly due to our voluntary early redemption of single counterparty private credit funds, resulting a net decline of RMB5.8 billion in size, excluding the impact of early redemption of those credit funds, the asset under management of other asset classes increased by RMB3.52 billion quarter-on-quarter, of which, private equities and public securities increased by RMB2 billion and RMB 2.6 billion, respectively. Overseas asset under management was RMB25.77 billion, accounting for 16.2% of the group's total assets under management, remaining at the same level of the previous quarter. Gopher is a global multi-asset class asset management company. We have been continuously improving its asset allocation capability. An independent fixed income division has been established to meet high net worth clients demand for stable returns. As of June 30, 2020 this specific asset category had AUM of RMB4.66 billion, up 42.5% year-on-year and up 10.4% quarter-on-quarter. Meanwhile, Gopher has been strengthening its credit rating and investment research capabilities. The focus of primary market is still on funded funds as secondary funds and co-investment funds, which AUM reached RMB107.71 billion at the end of the second quarter, up 3.2% year-on-year and up 1.9% quarter-on-quarter. For real estate investment, the strategy is to focus on preferred equities of residential projects, which AUM reached RMB17.24 billion at the end of the second quarter, down 10% year-over-year and down 5.4% quarter-on-quarter. For public securities, the focus is on funds of target returns with a total of RMB11.83 billion under management at the end of the second quarter, up 45.1% year-on-year, and up 28.4% quarter-on-quarter. In 2020, Noah and Gopher's key recommended configuration product for high net worth clients are equity and equity debt hybrid products with three year lockup term. It is not an illusionary rhetoric to believe in the value of the best portfolio managers and long term value. Noah's research has found that through a three year average holding period, while partially sacrificing some liquidity, the level of positive returns is adequate to meet and serve the needs of wealth management clients. [Foreign Speech] In the second quarter of 2020, for the business management we initiated the design of a new organizational structure, conducted senior management team buildings, co-created new evaluation criteria of senior management and reached a preliminary consensus. Meanwhile, the importance of technology in driving business has been upgraded to an unprecedented level compared with its previous supporting functions. We believe that the investment philosophy of wealth management and asset managers cannot just stay as theory and some instrumental measures should be provided by which relationship managers and clients can gradually reach a consensus. All of these can be achieved through technological means, supported by technology tools, clients can identify exactly whether the product drawdown is beyond the originally set risk preference. A candid communication is formed among the asset manager, the relationship manager and the clients. The previous requirement for wealth management was focused only on duration and expected returns. And the client wealth management was only focused on whether the distribution institution has the ability to provide implicit guarantee, whether implicit guarantee is promised and investment return was the only criterion for measuring clients satisfaction, transforming into NAV based wealth management products the biggest difference for relationship managers is that, not only are investment results important, but [Technical Issues] process. In June 2020, we submitted an application for the license on mutual fund investment advisory in China. And in the same month our overseas mutual fund platform iNoah was launched on schedule. We are gradually building Noah's global OTA mutual fund platform. The epidemic has accelerated the company's digitalization and online transformation. From January 16, 2020 Noah hosted the virtual investment strategy summit. Noah's Staying At Home online daily conference in February and March and from April 1, 2020, five other online marketing programs were launched, including Fortune Life, Top Investor, Noah Lifetime, Noah International Zero Distance, covering all asset classes. We invited 65 fund managers to share industry dynamics, market trends and investment strategies with clients. By the end of June, eight series of investor education sessions generated a total of 152,500 page views, covering 30,300 clients, driven by new market environments and Noah's paradigm transformation, we're bound to initiate and develop management styles that can adapt to the new markets. First of all, we will further clarify that global open products and distribution channels should act as two wheel drive. Product wise, we will establish screening criteria and quantitative data platforms for mutual funds and private equity. Client life, we will better understand client needs and build a complete database of client requirements. Noah's future depends on the improvement of organizational capabilities. We will be guided by client needs, led by strategic planning to create a platform base and mission oriented organization, with two wheel drive of qualifications and performance management. Noah aims to achieve the evolution from individual leadership to organizational leadership. Recently, we have also learned that the regulators might introduce new management measures for independent fund distribution companies, reaffirming the focus on the sale of mutual funds by distribution institutions, for which, we have also prepared and the operation platform for mutual funds sales has been launched. There will be no direct impact on our business after the new measures comes into effect, and we will still focus on cooperating with leading private equity funds through Gopher's funding models. Our clients will continue to have access to investment opportunities in outstanding private equity products. [Foreign Speech] Finally, we announced a settlement plan that has been approved regarding the Camsing incident. Noah has been in business for 15 years and we are grateful for the trust our clients place in us. We respect the markets, respect common sense and have attracted a group of clients with mature investment concepts. Encountering the Camsing incident in 2019 and experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 are indeed huge challenges for Noah. However, on the basis of continuous trust of clients, Noah still achieved the initial success of paradigm transformation under the difficult environments. Clients continued to trust us, employees remained united to push Noah's transformation forward with a stronger posture. In the most difficult moment, when the salary of all employees was cut, we still maintained the lowest turnover rates in the industry. Every one of us has adhered to Noah's mission and values and clients have continued to give us trust, which have really moved and inspired the management team. As of August 20, 2020 more than 54% of Camsing clients have continued to place orders with a total amount of nearly RMB5.1 billion. This is a difficult choice, but it is an active settlement plan. Although, we are confident in the victory of this case, we're also very clear that this will be a protracted battle. The management team upon receiving the approval from the Board of Directors proposes a settlement plan with clients. This plan will last for 10 years. In the future, clients will be on the same side as our shareholders and work with us to promote Noah's progress and long term sustainable development. After experiencing the Camsing incident and the COVID-19 crisis, the spirit of all Noah's employees has been refreshed. Never waste a good crisis is our belief. There are still difficult times ahead, but all Noah's employees will do their best and work harder than before. We thank clients for their patience, and thank the team for their dedication and services. [Foreign Speech] Next, our CFO Mr. Shang Chuang will present the financial report.

Grant Pan -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Nora [Phonetic]. Dear shareholders, analysts and investors, you might recall, we had anticipated a very difficult second quarter, as COVID-19 prolonged the recovery of economy, travel restrictions continued to worsen and the real impact on domestic economy, especially in global export-import situation continued to put pressure on small and mid businesses. But today, this is why we're especially happy and very encouraged by the delivery of strong financial results for the second quarter of 2020, on the backdrop that COVID-19 has been ravaging the world's major economies.

First of all, we are not only ahead of the schedule to meet the full year guidance of RMB800 million to RMB900 million non-GAAP net income target as we ended up with a non-GAAP net income of RMB307 million for this quarter and actually RMB563.1 million for the first half of 2020, well above 60% of the range, but also reported a record high income from operations of second quarter of RMB300 -- almost RMB320 million.

Our operating profit margin also improved to 42.7%, attributed to high-performance based income and continuously improved operating efficiency. But first, let me walk you through the revenue and transaction values of the second quarter. Although we're happy with the overall income and margins, we have to admit that the COVID-19 caused travel restrictions continue to impact the oversea businesses, especially new insurance transactions, which led to a decline in onetime commission of RMB127 million for the quarter, even when we managed to achieve second consecutive RMB20 billion mark in transaction value this quarter, following our transformation products in 2019.

However, we have accumulated over 1,000 oversea insurance preorders that are readily converted upon the lift of travel ban. Although our transformation of product offerings continuing to put structural pressure on onetime commission fees, standardized product transaction value remains strong, which was close to RMB18 billion for the quarter, bringing total transaction value of this quarter to RMB21.4 billion. For the second quarter, recurring service revenue reached RMB474.3 million, up almost 9 -- up almost 10% year-over-year and 5.5% quarter-over-quarter, driven by increased AUM in public securities and PEVC products.

We also booked an performance-based income of RMB91 million, which was the second highest record for us since the lifting of the company, arising from private equity products as well as standardized funds we place for our clients, demonstrating increasing capabilities of our product selection and investments. Operating margin also set a historical record for the company since the lifting, a combination of attributing factors from increased operation efficiency and also a RMB50 million government subsidy this quarter. But even without the government subsidies, the operating margin is still 35.2%, which is at a pretty high level we expect to maintain in the coming quarters.

By segment, net revenues from the Wealth Management business contributed 72.6% of the total net revenues with RMB543 million, down by 13% year-over-year and flat from last quarter, showing impact by the weak performance in overseas insurance sales. Net revenues from the Asset Management business amounted to RMB181.6 million, up 6.2% year-over-year and almost 10% quarter-over-quarter, which made up 24.3% of total net revenues.

Our lending business still under strategy shift from direct lending to loan facilitation. The new business model bears minimum credit risk as we only provide facilitation services to other financial institutions, accounted for 3.1% of total revenues, we'll continue to restructure and upgrade this business segment. As Chairlady Wang mentioned, we're delighted to see the clear switching in product mix that's in line with the transformation to standardized products. Comparing to the same period last year, RMB9.75 billion out of 24 transaction values in the quarter was the single counterparty private credit products. While standardized products only took up 25% of the pie in the second quarter in 2019. But after one year persistent efforts and transformation, standardized products now accounted for 83.1% of the total financial product distributed. We're determined to put clients' needs first and to source and supply safer products and committed to diversification and asset allocations.

But also on the traditional spend side, in the meantime, we're also happy to report we have recently successfully closed the RMB2 billion fundraising for Gopher's S5 secondary PE fund. With the launch of our overseas mutual funds mobile app, iNoah together with parallel onshore mutual funds version Fund Smile, the company has built up a global mutual funds platform offering carefully selected products for our clients around the world. And in the second quarter, we have reached RMB10 billion AUM mark in mutual funds. For the first half 2020, we have incurred approximately RMB100 million in IT related expenses, as we have mentioned in last quarter that we are putting strategic resources in IT and technology-related fronts.

And moving to our balance sheet. We continue to maintain a healthy financial position and recently Standard & Poor's reaffirmed our investment-grade rating. The debt asset ratio has been lower to a historical low of lower than 16%, 15.9% with no interest-bearing debt on our book. We believe it's a blessing to maintain a strong balance sheet, which can take us through the cycle of economy of uncertainties that's still filled with unknown challenges.

With that said, we are also closely monitoring the market for strategic opportunities that may help us with the growth of our business and also the strengthening of capabilities in the next stage of development. Moreover, Noah has been increasingly paying attention to responsible investment as a practitioner of long-term value investment and sustainable development Noah Holdings Limited and Gopher Asset Management both become signatories of the UN supportive Principles for Responsible Investments, or PRI investor initiated in April this year -- in April this year.

Noah is the first independent wealth management firm from China to participate in this initiative, in line with international standards. Meanwhile, Noah's MSCI ESG rating was upgraded shortly after. We also just released the sixth annual Noah sustainability report, which is available on our newly launched ESG website. We also feel very blessed that our employees remained safe since the breakout of the virus, thanks to the effective management by local governments paired with more online interactions with our clients, which ensured our continuously and orderly operations for the past two quarters.

The well-being of our employees, clients as well as the community has been our top priority. And we also have emergency procedures in place if any infected case in the company caused workplace unexpected shutdown. When it comes to the Camsing settlement plan, we believe it's the second-shoe dropping that's associated with this matter, and that will allow us to move forward with lighter luggage. It's also a plan that reserves cash flow for the company also comes with relatively manageable dilution to the stock price.

In the meantime, it's also critical for us to be able to secure a group of important clients to continue to invest with us. As Chairlady Wang has mentioned previously, the group of clients' new investment have already reached over RMB5 billion that passed the principle in that particular investment, and we're confident this number will only grow once the plan is accepted by our investment.

Overall, we're pleased with our first half results in a year full of uncertainties and challenges. Despite challenging headwinds, considering we have achieved 70% of the floor of the initial 2020 profit guidance and have the confidence on business development for the coming quarters, I'm happy to report that we'll revise our 2020 non-GAAP net income guidance upward by RMB100 million, and the new range is RMB900 million to RMB1 billion. This revision reflect our stronger transaction values and performance-based income expectations, as well as overall outlook of the business for the remaining year.

I will now open the floor for questions. Thank you.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Stephanie Poon at Citi.

Grant Pan -- Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Stephanie.

Stephanie Poon -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Hi, Grant. Thanks for taking my question. So I think mainly two questions from me. First is regarding your operating margin. We have seen a very meaningful improvement in your operating margin in the second quarter. So just wondering in terms of the outlook, do you think you can sustain at this relatively high level? I recall previously, your guidance for the full year margin is above 30%. So do you think, actually, like you can exit this guidance? And what is your outlook for the full year?

And the second question is regarding -- I just want to get some color on your transaction volume trend in July and August. So we have seen a pretty strong Asia market performance and the demand for the home mutual fund market has also been picking up quite strongly. So yes -- so if you -- if possible, can you share like what is your product sales run rate, like in the past two months? Thank you.

Grant Pan -- Chief Financial Officer

Sure. Just give me a second. So thank you Stephenie. Yes, the second quarter actually is a little bit higher than expected as the government, obviously, is supporting entrepreneurs through the difficult period, and we have received about RMB50 million in government subsidies. It's about RMB40 million higher than average subsidy, which we normally see in the past quarters. So without that number, the second quarter operating margin will be around 35%. We're still maintaining the 30% operating margin guidance for the rest of the year.

As you would imagine that some of the investments, especially in IT and strategic investment actually tend to show their impact toward the second half of the year. Some of the hiring actually is taking place slowly. So I believe it will be a little bit over 32%, but probably around 32% for the full year's margin.

And in terms of transaction volumes in July, we actually -- from the numbers we have seen from our sales team in August as well, it continued the momentum. I think without too much surprise it will be at least close to the first quarter's level. And also the mix of the transactions will be mixed with more private equity items as the actual arrangement for the launch, especially they are moving their focus on to Gopher's own product in the product -- as I just mentioned, the secondary market as well as some of the US dollar PE fund.

So I'm pretty happy with what we have seen for the first two months in third quarter. And I'm hoping the momentum will continue. Especially in light of some of the news that Hong Kong might lift the travel ban before the national holiday, which will be a strong boost in transaction values as well.

Stephanie Poon -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Okay. Understood. Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Xue Yuan at CICC.

Xue Yuan -- CICC -- Analyst

[Foreign Speech]

Grant Pan -- Chief Financial Officer

[Foreign Speech]

Xue Yuan -- CICC -- Analyst

[Foreign Speech]

Jingbo Wang -- Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech]

Grant Pan -- Chief Financial Officer

Okay. So I'll try to -- it's OK. I'll try to translate for Nora [Phonetic] and also throwing some of my insights here. First of all, in terms of carry income, it basically consist of two part. One is from the private equity. The other is from the public securities funds. We believe that with the AUM that we have in the PE AUM that especially the government's policy as well as the activity on the Stat Board, for example, the exiting of the existing AUM will actually become more and more apparent going forward. There will be a statistic on the market that there is about, cumulatively, RMB230 billion fund raised for top general partners and Noah actually accounted for about RMB80 billion of that. So obviously, we are enjoying the position of the leader in this industry.

And also, we have about 50 or so portfolio companies that's been either in the process or already listed on a starboard. For example, two recent samples. One is the [Indecipherable] company that actually we had original investment about -- at the cost of RMB50 million. And on paper, it has RMB100 million multiple returns as well as the big graph original in the real estate agency, we also have investments in there.

And for the secondary market funds, obviously, work with the top GPs, for example, the [Indecipherable] so we have a statistics that some of the clients actually have been making money since the beginning of the investment. So we are working with the top GPs also gives us a pretty good advantage in terms of helping the client to gain and also for us to make performance fee. In terms of fee rate, obviously, it's at the market level, it's actually quite different depending on the different products and different managers. So it's hard to put a number to it.

In terms of smoothing out the volatilities, especially in transaction values, I think, we still have a pretty good private equity launching distribution pipeline for the rest of the year, as I just mentioned before, as well as some of the insurance and overseas trust business that's being suspended temporarily because of travel ban. And I would expect that to actually pick up for the rest of the year once the travel ban is alleviated. Also, obviously, with the strengthening of the public security products will help smooth out the volatility.

And one of the main strategic products that we have is the balanced fund between bond and stock. Also, as you have -- you may be familiar with, we have been mentioning that this type of products actually have a three year lockup for clients to enable them to actually to ride through the tough cycles. We had original target of RMB20 billion of this fund. Obviously, it's probably not going as fast as we wanted to, but we're pretty confident that this become a basically fundamental layer for our clients' allocation of the assets.

And when it comes to the competitions from so-called Internet players, I believe, we have quite different customer groups as they do. On average, the transaction values that people actually place order on our platform for mutual funds will get at least -- in general, it's around RMB1 million mark for mutual fund purchases, and that will be very, very rare for this type of retail internet platform, as you have to mention. So we do have pretty different customer segments. So we're not planning to actually go down to that level to service the real retail clients. I think we're still trying to provide more selections for our clients in the mutual fund products.

[Foreign Speech]

Xue Yuan -- CICC -- Analyst

[Foreign Speech]

Grant Pan -- Chief Financial Officer

[Foreign Speech] Hi, operator, do we have more questions on the line?

Operator

Certainly. The next question comes from Yushen Wang at CLSA.

Grant Pan -- Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Yeshen.

Yushen Wang -- CLSA -- Analyst

[Foreign Speech]

Jingbo Wang -- Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

[Foreign Speech]

Grant Pan -- Chief Financial Officer

Okay. So let me translate real quick. For the savings product, we actually have a internal data point that there's about RMB7 billion AUM for our clients who is older than 65 years older. And for the senior clients, especially the ones with age over 70, we have an internal policy that we will not recommend or actually help them to place their investment in risky reward -- riskier products. So this is almost like a fund of funds for savings products, which is safer. And actually, it does have the guarantee by the bank, up to a certain amount of principle. So we believe that's actually a safer choice and also an alternative for senior clients that who wish to continue to invest with us.

In terms of growth of iNoah, I actually did only come online in June. We haven't really put a massive effort in terms of promote that. Really just opening that up for internal clients for their overseas assets, especially their need of purchase and selection mutual funds. In the next stage, once iNoah first version stays stable, and we'll -- actually we will be launching probably a more massive and concentrated effort in promoting that, probably toward the end of this year or early next year. Currently, we have about 5,000 users, and most of them are existing clients of Noah.

Yushen Wang -- CLSA -- Analyst

[Foreign Speech]

Grant Pan -- Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Amy. Do we have any other questions in line?

Operator

We show no further questions -- actually, we do. We have a question from [Indecipherable] at JP Morgan.

Unidentified Participant

Hello management team. [Indecipherable]. Thank for taking my question. We have a question on the cost. I think we see a lot of cost reduction in the second quarter, but what kind of sense you have like salary cost and also like government subsidies is rising, but we want to get a sense that what's the portion there were some strategic changes that like moving process online and making our cost going down in the future, so like something like that.

Grant Pan -- Chief Financial Officer

Okay. Yes. We actually -- without the government subsidies, we still achieved about 35% in terms of the operating margin. Obviously, that showed our continuous effort in terms of especially moving some of the conferences online with the clients actually did save quite a bit of traveling expenses.

I mean, that's part of due to the restriction on travel because of the epidemic situation, but at the same time, also find that sometimes actually people stay more focused and it's actually more efficient for us to have some conferences online. Obviously, we're not moving online completely, we still believe the off-line seminars are good opportunities for our clients to see each other, to shake hands and to be more personable, but that's part of the effort we have been leading in terms of cost reduction. And secondly is, obviously, we're continuing investing in IT technology and it is increasing the efficiency in terms of our clients as well as relation managers to operate in business. So we'll continue to look for ways to increase the efficiency and also actually effectiveness of some of the online seminars that we'll be able to use to deliver value and also good investment opportunities for our clients.

Unidentified Participant

Thank you.

Jingbo Wang -- Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, [Indecipherable]

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. Would you like to make any closing remarks?

Grant Pan -- Chief Financial Officer

So I think that would be very -- it was a challenging quarter, and we're very happy to deliver the strong results for this quarter. As well as we maintain a pretty optimistic outlook for the coming quarters. [Foreign Speech].

Okay. Well, thank you very much for the time of investors and shareholders, and we'll be holding a summit conference call afterwards. So feel free to reach out to us. And happy to talk to you guys. Thank you.

Jingbo Wang -- Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. [Foreign Speech].

Operator

[Operator Closing Remarks]

Duration: 57 minutes

Call participants:

Grant Pan -- Chief Financial Officer

Jingbo Wang -- Co-founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Stephanie Poon -- Citigroup -- Analyst

Xue Yuan -- CICC -- Analyst

Yushen Wang -- CLSA -- Analyst

Unidentified Participant

More NOAH analysis

All earnings call transcripts

10 stocks we like better than Noah Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Noah Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 1, 2020

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.