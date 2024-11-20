Noah Holdings to Host Investment Insights Event in Hong Kong

Noah Holdings (NOAH) has released an update.
Noah Holdings is set to host a Corporate Open Day in Hong Kong on December 6, 2024, where the executive management team will share insights on wealth management for Mandarin-speaking clients and discuss global investment strategies. The event will highlight Noah’s investment products and services, with a session for questions and answers. Interested investors and analysts must register by November 29, 2024, to attend the event in person.
