Noah Holdings Executes Strategic Share Repurchase

Noah Holdings (NOAH) has released an update.
Noah Holdings has repurchased 20,000 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), equivalent to 100,000 ordinary shares, on the New York Stock Exchange. This move, conducted under a repurchase mandate, was executed at a weighted average price of $12.5158 per ADS. The repurchase reflects the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively.
