Noah Holdings Executes Strategic Share Buyback

Noah Holdings Private Wealth and Asset Management Limited recently repurchased 100,000 ordinary shares, equivalent to 20,000 ADSs, on the New York Stock Exchange. The repurchase was executed under their repurchase mandate at an average price of USD 2.5067 per share. This move slightly adjusted the company’s total issued shares, reflecting its strategic approach to managing share capital.

