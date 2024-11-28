News & Insights

Noah Holdings downgraded to Equal Weight from Overweight at Morgan Stanley

November 28, 2024 — 12:30 pm EST

Morgan Stanley downgraded Noah Holdings (NOAH) to Equal Weight from Overweight with an unchanged price target of $13 after updating forecasts following Q3 results. A sentiment pickup since September is not yet translating into improving revenue for Noah, as the inflows were mostly to stocks rather than private funds, notes the analyst, who thinks the stock is fairly valued now.

