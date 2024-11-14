Noah Holdings Announces Q3 2024 Results Date

Noah Holdings Ltd. Class A (HK:6686) has released an update.

Noah Holdings Ltd. is set to announce its unaudited third-quarter financial results for 2024 on November 27th, with a subsequentearnings callto discuss the outcomes and recent business activities. Investors and stakeholders can access the call via toll-free numbers across various regions, or through a live webcast on the company’s investor relations website.

