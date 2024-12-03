NOA Lithium Raises $1.1 Million in Private Placement

NOA Lithium Brines Inc (TSE:NOAL) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. has successfully closed the second tranche of its $2.7 million non-brokered private placement, raising over $1.1 million. The funds will be used for exploration, especially focused on their Rio Grande project, as well as for general corporate purposes. This move signifies strong market interest and positions NOA for future growth in the lithium sector.

For further insights into TSE:NOAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.