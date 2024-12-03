News & Insights

NOA Lithium Raises $1.1 Million in Private Placement

December 03, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

NOA Lithium Brines Inc (TSE:NOAL) has released an update.

NOA Lithium Brines Inc. has successfully closed the second tranche of its $2.7 million non-brokered private placement, raising over $1.1 million. The funds will be used for exploration, especially focused on their Rio Grande project, as well as for general corporate purposes. This move signifies strong market interest and positions NOA for future growth in the lithium sector.

