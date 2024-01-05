No. 2 US House Republican Scalise undergoing further cancer treatment -statement

Adds positive response to chemotherapy, in paragraph 3

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republican leader Steve Scalise is having a stem cell transplant as part of his treatment for multiple myeloma, a common form of blood cancer, his office said in a statement on Friday.

The Louisiana lawmaker will work remotely from home until he returns to Washington in February, the statement said.

Scalise, the No. 2-ranking Republican in the House, had a positive response to chemotherapy, which was completed in December, his office said.

Scalise announced the cancer diagnosis in August.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Rami Ayyub and Doina Chiacu)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.