News & Insights

US Markets

No. 2 US House Republican Scalise undergoing further cancer treatment -statement

Credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS

January 05, 2024 — 02:42 pm EST

Written by Eric Beech for Reuters ->

Adds positive response to chemotherapy, in paragraph 3

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republican leader Steve Scalise is having a stem cell transplant as part of his treatment for multiple myeloma, a common form of blood cancer, his office said in a statement on Friday.

The Louisiana lawmaker will work remotely from home until he returns to Washington in February, the statement said.

Scalise, the No. 2-ranking Republican in the House, had a positive response to chemotherapy, which was completed in December, his office said.

Scalise announced the cancer diagnosis in August.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Rami Ayyub and Doina Chiacu)

((eric.beech@thomsonreuters.com; 202-898-8322; Reuters Messaging: eric.beech.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.