News & Insights

US Markets

No. 2 U.S. House Republican Scalise diagnosed with blood cancer

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

August 29, 2023 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by Jasper Ward and Makini Brice for Reuters ->

Adds details about Scalise, lawmaker Jamie Raskin

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republican leader Steve Scalise said on Tuesday he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a common form of blood cancer.

"I am incredibly grateful we were able to detect this early and that this cancer is treatable," Scalise said in a statement, adding that he would continue working throughout the monthslong treatment.

The congressman from Louisiana, the No. 2-ranking Republican in the House, was injured in a shooting in 2017, when a gunman attacked lawmakers practicing for an annual charity baseball game. Scalise underwent several surgeries to repair internal organs and broken bones following the assault.

U.S. Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat, said in December that he had been diagnosed with a form of lymphoma. Raskin announced in April that he was in remission.

U.S. lawmaker wounded in shooting out of intensive care unit: source https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-scalise/u-s-lawmaker-wounded-in-shooting-out-of-intensive-care-unit-source-idUSKBN19X29O

(Reporting by Jasper Ward and Makini Brice; Editing by Rami Ayyub and Jonathan Oatis)

((Jasper.Ward@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.