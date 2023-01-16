US Markets

No visitor logs exist for Biden Wilmington home, site of classified documents - White House

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST

January 16, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

Written by Steve Holland and Kanishka Singh for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - No visitor logs exist for President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, where classified documents from his vice presidential days were found, as it is a private residence, the White House counsel's office said on Monday.

The Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee on Sunday demanded visitor logs for Biden's house in Wilmington after classified documents were found in his office and garage.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Kanishka Singh in Washington Editing by Alistair Bell)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +12024508248;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

