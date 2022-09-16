No units shut at BP Whiting, Indiana, refinery following upset -sources

By Erwin Seba and Laura Sanicola

HOUSTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - No production units were shut on Friday after a malfunction at BP Plc's BP.L 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

Midwest refined products traders attributed a 26-cent-per-gallon jump in Chicago CBOB gasoline on Friday to a malfunction in the refinery's 250,000-bpd crude distillation unit (CDU), the largest of three at the plant.

The sources could not confirm which unit had the malfunction.

BP spokesperson Christina Audisho declined to discuss operations at the refinery.

An Aug. 24 electrical system fire at the Whiting refinery, the largest in the U.S. Midwest and the sixth-biggest by volume in the nation, sent gasoline and diesel prices up across the region for about three weeks.

The refinery began restarting from the fire on Aug. 29, with most production restored early last week.

