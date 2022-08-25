No sweet ride: volatility’s creating a rocky road as far as sold market direction can see

In the aftermath of what had been a sweet buzz of a ride, stocks are embroiled in another unwelcome turn, according to ally.com. Last week, of course, the S&P 500, bless it, threw in the towel of what had been a four-week run. This week? You go it; the setback continues.

So, what’s up with that? Well, let’s count the uncertainties. Corporate earnings season’s winding down. Summer? Vaulting into the rear view mirror. And the news cycle will slow to a trickle. It all spells a vacuum in solid direction which, right again, puts air under the likelihood of volatility, the site continued.

In fact, taking, well, stock, of the interest rate trend lines over this summer, they’re more rocky than stable, according to money.usnews.com. The swings in the average 30 year fixed rates have been madcap, percolating and descending by as much as a quarter point per seek following a mid June peak to 5.81%.

The 30-year fixed rate went back up to well over 5% this week -- a reminder that recent volatility remains persistent, said Sam Khater, vice president, chief economist and head of Freddie Mac’s Economic and Housing Research division. “Although rates continue to fluctuate, recent data suggest that the housing market is stabilizing as it transitions from the surge of activity during the pandemic to a more balanced market.”

