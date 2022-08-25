Markets

No sweet ride: volatility’s creating a rocky road as far as sold market direction can see

Contributor
dkorth@finsum.com (FINSUM) FINSUM
Published
No sweet ride: volatility’s creating a rocky road as far as sold market direction can see

In the aftermath of what had been a sweet buzz of a ride, stocks are embroiled in another unwelcome turn, according to ally.com. Last week, of course, the S&P 500, bless it, threw in the towel of what had been a four-week run. This week? You go it; the setback continues.  

 

So, what’s up with that? Well, let’s count the uncertainties. Corporate earnings season’s winding down. Summer? Vaulting into the rear view mirror. And the news cycle will slow to a trickle. It all spells a vacuum in solid direction which, right again, puts air under the likelihood of volatility, the site continued.

 

In fact, taking, well, stock, of the interest rate trend lines over this  summer, they’re more rocky than stable, according to money.usnews.com. The swings in the average 30 year fixed rates have been madcap, percolating and descending by as much as a quarter point per seek following a mid June peak to 5.81%.

 

The 30-year fixed rate went back up to well over 5% this week -- a reminder that recent volatility remains persistent, said Sam Khater, vice president, chief economist and head of Freddie Mac’s Economic and Housing Research division. “Although rates continue to fluctuate, recent data suggest that the housing market is stabilizing as it transitions from the surge of activity during the pandemic to a more balanced market.” 

  • volatility
  • s&p

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    FINSUM

    FINSUM is the market leader in financial news summaries. We save investors time and money by getting them the info they need quickly and efficiently, delivering concise summaries and hard-hitting analysis of the day's top market-moving news. FINSUM is written by an experienced team with a background in bond trading and equity research at top investment banks.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular