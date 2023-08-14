No sustained recovery on horizon for German economy -econ min

BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Germany's economy is not likely to see a sustained recovery in the coming months based on early indicators such as new orders and business climate, the economy ministry said on Monday.

"On the domestic front, the expected cautious recovery in private consumption, services and investment is showing the first signs of hope, which are likely to strengthen as the year progresses," said the ministry in its monthly report.

"At the same time, the still weak external demand, the continuing geopolitical uncertainties, the still high rates of price increases and the increasingly noticeable effects of monetary tightening are dampening a stronger economic recovery."

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.